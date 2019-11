Turkey says it deports US Daesh terrorist, will soon send 7 Germans

Turkey has deported an American foreign fighter and will soon deport another seven Germans, a spokesman for the interior ministry was quoted as saying on Monday after state media said Ankara began repatriation of captured Daehs terrorists.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had warned last week that Ankara would begin to send back Daesh terrorists to their home countries on Monday even if their citizenships have been revoked.

"One American foreign terrorist fighter whose proceedings are completed has been deported," ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

"Travel plans for seven foreign terrorist fighters of German origin at deportation centres have been completed, they will be deported on Nov. 14," he added.