Turkey sends medical aid to Chad

A Turkish plane carrying medical supplies departed from the capital Ankara for Chad on Tuesday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The boxes containing the aid carried a message for the people of Chad.

"After hopelessness, there is so much hope, and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun,” it said, quoting the words of 13th century Sufi poet Jalaluddin Rumi.

Turkey has helped at least 55 countries, including Italy, Spain and the UK, and remains the world's third largest provider of humanitarian aid during the pandemic.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit areas.

The pandemic has killed more than 346,300 people worldwide with nearly 5.5 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.23 million.