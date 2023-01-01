Turkic.World, IHH Foundation sign memorandum of partnership

Nedia platformTurkic.World and the Turkish Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief signed a memorandum of partnership.

According to the memorandum, the Turkic.World platform becomes the official media partner of the Foundation.

As part of the signed memorandum, the Turkic.World media platform is going to cover news related to the activities of the Foundation as well as information on projects implemented by the Foundation in Turkic-speaking countries.

The Turkish Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief was established in 1992 in Istanbul. In addition to providing financial assistance to victims of war and natural disasters, the Foundation implements various social projects.

The Foundation, which operates in 123 countries around the world, was awarded the prize of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye for outstanding achievements.

Turkic.World media platform started its activity in 2021 as a result of the cooperation of Trend News Agency and the Turkish "Albayrak Media Group" with the support of the Assistant to the President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

The Turkic.World media platform was presented last year at the media forum of the Turkic Council in Istanbul. The platform became the official media partner of the 25th International Business Forum (IBF), organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD) of Türkiye.



