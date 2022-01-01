Turkish aid agency inaugurates Ottoman Era Archive project in Noth Macedonia

"In the first stage, we make an assessment within the framework of experts in the meetings held between the parties, by which institution, by which organization, and in what way. Then, Turkish experts come to the project country and consult with their interlocutors, just as they did here in the past, and determine their work areas and action plans. After that, the needs We are starting a study at the point of supplying the equipment and equipment needed, both in terms of reading and in terms of counting, the machines and equipment needed. After that, these census studies, and image-taking studies begin. Most importantly, we are also at the point of preserving these archives we have obtained and transferring them to future generations," added Çevik.



"Precautions are taken and these images are transferred to digital media. I think that more than 150 thousand images have been obtained so far. More than 30-40 thousand documents have been examined in North Macedonia," continued Çevik.