Turkish Embassy in Washington DC collects aid materials for earthquake victims

Turkish-Americans, US citizens sending aid to Türkiye that will be shipped every night by Turkish Airlines

10:07 . 8/02/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File photo

Turkish Americans and US citizens are sending aid to earthquake victims after two strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye, killing at least 4,544 and leaving many in need of assistance.


The Turkish Embassy in Washington DC shared a list of in-kid materials on social media Monday for those who are willing to help residents in need in Türkiye.


The materials donated across the US and collected at the embassy include blankets, tents and winter clothing. They are shipped to Türkiye every night via Turkish Airlines.


Turks in the US are working voluntarily at the embassy to help collect and ship aid to Türkiye.


Turkish consulates in Miami, Houston, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles, are also collecting materials for quake victims. ​​​​​​​


A 7.7-magnitude tremor struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province early Monday. Nine hours later, a 7.6-magnitude quake, centered in Kahramanmaras’s Elbistan district, rocked the region, affecting several provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.


The earthquake was also felt in countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria.

