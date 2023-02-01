|
World

Turkish firm Limak to take charge of renovation of Barcelona stadium

Limak Holding's work on major renovation project worth some $1B is due to begin this June

16:38 . 1/02/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File photo

One of Türkiye’s largest construction companies will be taking charge of the major renovation of Barcelona's home ground, Camp Nou.


"The new Spotify Camp Nou is the legacy we will leave to our sons and daughters, to our grandsons and granddaughters Barcelona fans,” Joan Laporta, the club’s president, said on Wednesday after a signing ceremony with Turkish contractor Limak Holding.


Nihat Ozdemir, Limak’s president, said the agreement means a lot to them, adding: “This is a much greater responsibility than (just) upgrading a stadium, because the future Spotify Camp Nou is not only important to FC Barcelona and its fans, but also to the city of Barcelona and Catalonia."


In addition to Laporta and Ozdemir, the ceremony was attended by the Turkish ambassador in Spain, Burak Akcapar, and the Turkish consul general in Barcelona, Selen Evcit.


Barca’s Board of Directors ratified and announced their decision for the nearly $1 billion project on Jan. 9. The work is set to begin in June.


Limak, one of Türkiye’s premier contractors, has successfully tackled many international projects.


Camp Nou, the largest stadium in Europe, is the home ground of Barcelona, which won five UEFA Champions League and 26 Spanish La Liga titles.


The renovation is set to boost the stadium’s capacity from 99,354 seats to 105,000, as well as other major improvements, including adding a roof. ​​​​​​​

