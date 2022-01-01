World
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Terrorists targeted in Operation Claw-Lock zone near Turkish border, according to National Defense Ministry
AA  Tuesday 17:08, 27 September 2022
Turkish security forces “neutralized” six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, authorities said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target PKK terrorist hideouts in Iraq’s northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

It was initiated after Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

