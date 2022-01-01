news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
World
Turkish intelligence captures 11 Daesh terrorists in northern Syria
Vast amount of explosives, ammunition seized as well, say security sources
AA  Saturday 14:06, 19 November 2022
File photo

File photo

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization has captured 11 Daesh terrorists in northern Syria, security sources said on Saturday.

The terrorists were arrested in raids from three separate houses within the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, a Turkish cross-border anti-terror operation, sources said on condition of anonymity.

Local forces of the Syrian National Army cooperated with the Turkish intelligence teams during the operation, they added.

A vast amount of explosives and ammunition was also seized, the sources said.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks, including several counter-terrorist operations such as Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

#Daesh
#Syria
#terrorists
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Turkish intelligence captures 11 Daesh terrorists in northern Syria

yeniSafak

Ukrainians face power outage in Odesa

yeniSafak

Filipino baby girl becomes world's 8 billionth person

yeniSafak

Bulgaria detains five for suspected complicity in Istanbul terror attack

yeniSafak

Heavy coat of snow blankets Ukrainian capital Kyiv

yeniSafak

'Türkiye brands itself with proactive stance in global crises': Official