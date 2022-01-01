File photo
Turkish intelligence forces have caught three members of the PKK/YPG terror group in northern Syria, security sources said on Thursday.
The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) determined that the terrorists were preparing to move into southern Türkiye to carry out attacks against Turkish security forces, the sources said, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
Turkish forces apprehended terrorists Ozan Tunc, code-named Bahtiyar, Ferhad Edemen, code-named Adnan Piro, and Mehmet Kaykir, code-named Cem Riha, with weapons and equipment on the north Syrian highway connecting the towns of Azaz and Afrin in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone. They had traveled there from the Tal Rifat area, occupied by the PKK/YPG for six years.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
Tunc, who joined the PKK in 2014, was a close bodyguard of Fehman Huseyin, code-named "Bahoz Erdal," one of the ringleaders of the organization, the sources said, adding that he had also received assassination training under the terror group.
Having joined the terror group in 2012, Kaykir was active in Iran and also became a so-called head of the PKK's field activities in the Dortyol district of southern Türkiye.
Edemen, meanwhile, joined the PKK in 2010, and was in charge of courier and communications in southern Türkiye prior to Operation Olive Branch.
All three were taken to Afrin by Syrian National Army forces.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.
Turkish intelligence nabs three terrorists in northern Syria
UK premier faces bruising interviews amid economic chaos
Queen Elizabeth II died of 'old age', death certificate shows
Deadly raid at refugee camp highlights need for Israel-Palestine talks: EU official
NATO bid makes Finland target for Russian ops, says Finnish intelligence
Russian conscripts not banned from leaving country, says State Duma head