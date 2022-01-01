Turkish troops arrive in Qatar for World Cup security
Turkish soldiers reached Qatar on Wednesday under Operation World Cup Shield to provide security at the FIFA World Cup 2022, Türkiye’s embassy in Doha said on Wednesday.
Türkiye’s Ambassador in Doha Mustafa Goksu welcomed the Turkish soldiers at the airport.
"Türkiye always stands ready to contribute Qatar’s efforts for the success of the tournament," the embassy said on Twitter.
As part of a bilateral security cooperation, Ankara will deploy riot police, bomb specialists and sniffer dogs for the World Cup, which will run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.
