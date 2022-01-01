Türkiye 'neutralizes' 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria
Turkish forces “neutralized” 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, according to the National Defense Ministry.
Six terrorists were targeted in the Operation Peace Spring zone on Tuesday and four on Monday, the ministry said on Twitter.
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terror group’s Syrian offshoot.
