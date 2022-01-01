World
Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 2 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Terrorists targeted in Operation Olive Branch, Operation Peace Spring zones, says National Defense Ministry
AA  Monday 00:17, 26 September 2022
File photo

File photo

Turkish security forces “neutralized” two PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The terrorists, who opened harassing fire on Turkish soldiers, were targeted in the Operation Olive Branch and Operation Peace Spring zones, a ministry statement said.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.


#Türkiye
#Syria
#PKK
#Terrorists
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 2 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

yeniSafak

Türkiye condemns raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque complex

yeniSafak

US: Snowden's new Russian citizenship could expose him to conscription

yeniSafak

Poland slams EU chief over remarks on Italy's right-wing election win

yeniSafak

Hungary says West in favor of Russia-Ukraine war

yeniSafak

US urges Greece, Türkiye to 'work together' for regional peace