Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 2 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Terrorists targeted in Operation Olive Branch, Operation Peace Spring zones, says National Defense Ministry
AA Monday 00:17, 26 September 2022
Turkish security forces “neutralized” two PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The terrorists, who opened harassing fire on Turkish soldiers, were targeted in the Operation Olive Branch and Operation Peace Spring zones, a ministry statement said.
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.
