'Twitter Verified now available worldwide!’: Elon Musk

Twitter’s blue badge verification system is now available throughout the world, the company's owner Elon Musk announced Thursday.





"Twitter Verified now available worldwide!" he tweeted.





Twitter Blue, a paid monthly subscription service that adds a blue checkmark to a user's account, also offers early access to exclusive new features.





They include longer tweets, the ability to edit tweets, 1080p video uploads and custom navigation.





The company said Thursday it is also accepting applications for grey checkmarks for eligible government and multilateral accounts.



