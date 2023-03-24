|
Ad
Ad
World

'Twitter Verified now available worldwide!’: Elon Musk

Twitter’s verification system had been in existence for 13 years since platform was launched it in 2009

11:20 . 24/03/2023 Cuma
AA
Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Twitter’s blue badge verification system is now available throughout the world, the company's owner Elon Musk announced Thursday.


"Twitter Verified now available worldwide!" he tweeted.


Twitter Blue, a paid monthly subscription service that adds a blue checkmark to a user's account, also offers early access to exclusive new features.


They include longer tweets, the ability to edit tweets, 1080p video uploads and custom navigation.


The company said Thursday it is also accepting applications for grey checkmarks for eligible government and multilateral accounts.


Twitter’s verification system had been in existence for 13 years since the platform launched it in 2009 to prevent impersonations of high-profile accounts such as celebrities and politicians.

#Twitter
#Elon Musk
#Twitter Blue
25 gün önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.