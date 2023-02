A strong earthquake, followed by a milder one, rocked the Philippines on Wednesday.





According to US Geological Service (USGS), a magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit the archipelago nation at around 6:44 p.m. (1044GMT) near Monkayo municipality in Davao Region in Mindanao.





Another earthquake of 4.6 magnitudes struck the Philippines in Bantacan of Davao de Oro province at around 11:07 p.m. (1507GMT), the USGS said.