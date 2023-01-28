|
World

Two Indian Air Force fighter jets crash during drills in central India

Air force orders probe to determine whether or not there was a mid-air collision in Madhya Pradesh state

13:28 . 28/01/2023 Saturday
AA
File photo

File photo

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets crashed during training exercises in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, killing at least one pilot and injuring two others.


A Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed in the Morena district, about 320 kilometers (200 miles) from the capital New Delhi, according to an IAF statement.


The two planes had taken off from the Gwalior air base, where the exercise was taking place, it added.


The air force has ordered an investigation to determine whether or not there was a mid-air collision.


The Sukhoi-30 had two pilots and the Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash.


“Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning. The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission,” The IAF said in a tweet.


“One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident,” it added.

#fighter jets
#drills
#Indian Air Force (IAF)
#Sukhoi-30
#Mirage 2000
6 hours ago
default-profile-img
Two Indian Air Force fighter jets crash during drills in central India
Türkiye deports 139 Afghan migrants
Israeli police raise alert, detain 42 Palestinians over synagogue attack
Armenia planning voluntary military conscription for women, says PM
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait demand European action on Quran burning
EU urges Israel-Palestine to defuse tensions, says lethal force should be 'last resort'
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.