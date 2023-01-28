Two Indian Air Force fighter jets crash during drills in central India

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets crashed during training exercises in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, killing at least one pilot and injuring two others.





A Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed in the Morena district, about 320 kilometers (200 miles) from the capital New Delhi, according to an IAF statement.





The two planes had taken off from the Gwalior air base, where the exercise was taking place, it added.





The air force has ordered an investigation to determine whether or not there was a mid-air collision.





The Sukhoi-30 had two pilots and the Mirage 2000 had one pilot during the crash.





“Two fighter aircraft of IAF were involved in an accident near Gwalior today morning. The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission,” The IAF said in a tweet.



