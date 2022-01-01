Two irregular migrants die during journey to Spain
Total of 162 irregular migrants arrived on Spain’s southern coast over past 2 days, says Spanish coast guard
Two out of 162 irregular migrants who landed on Spain’s southern coast in separate groups over the last two days died during the journey, Spanish coast guard officials told reporters Monday.
In the last 48 hours, irregular migrants including women and children traveling in five boats and on a jet ski set ashore in the provinces of Almeria and Granada in the Andalusia region, Alicante province in the Valencia region and the Canary Islands in the southeast of the country, said the officials.
Coast Guard teams rescued the irregular migrants using boats and helicopters, the officials added.
