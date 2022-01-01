World
Two irregular migrants die during journey to Spain
Total of 162 irregular migrants arrived on Spain’s southern coast over past 2 days, says Spanish coast guard
AA  Tuesday 12:07, 01 November 2022
File photo

File photo

Two out of 162 irregular migrants who landed on Spain’s southern coast in separate groups over the last two days died during the journey, Spanish coast guard officials told reporters Monday.

In the last 48 hours, irregular migrants including women and children traveling in five boats and on a jet ski set ashore in the provinces of Almeria and Granada in the Andalusia region, Alicante province in the Valencia region and the Canary Islands in the southeast of the country, said the officials.

Coast Guard teams rescued the irregular migrants using boats and helicopters, the officials added.

#irregular migrants
#Spain
#journey
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Two irregular migrants die during journey to Spain

yeniSafak

Dozens missing after migrant boat sinks in Aegean Sea

yeniSafak

UK home secretary denies blocking hotel bookings for migrants

yeniSafak

Biden, Brazil's president-elect discuss ties, vow to address challenges

yeniSafak

Picnickers feed hungry fox meatballs in Türkiye's Bolu

yeniSafak

Drone camera captures fog over Istanbul’s Bosphorus strait