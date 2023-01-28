Two Israelis injured in new attack in East Jerusalem

Two Israeli settlers were injured in a new shooting attack in occupied East Jerusalem on Saturday, according to local media.









Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the attack took place near an Israeli settlement in Silwan town in the city. One of the injured was in serious condition.













Israeli police said the attacker was a 13-year-old Palestinian from East Jerusalem, and was injured by two armed settlers who were present at the scene.













Police said an elite force will be dispatched to East Jerusalem to counter possible Palestinian attacks.













Saturday’s attack came hours after at least seven settlers were killed in a shooting attack near a synagogue in an Israeli settlement in East Jerusalem Friday night.













On Thursday, nine Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.











