Two Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Israeli troops killed two Palestinians in a raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

"The two martyrs, Adham Jabarin and Jawad Bawaqna, were killed by the occupation bullets during the storming of the Jenin camp," official Palestine TV reported.





A special force of the Israeli army stormed the camp and other military reinforcements arrived later in the early hours of Thursday morning, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.





Clashes erupted between the Israeli army and Palestinian gunmen while they were trying to stop the incursion.



