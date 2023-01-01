|
Two Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank
Israeli forces raid Jenin refugee camp, sparking clashes with Palestinians
10:59 . 19/01/2023 Perşembe
Israeli troops killed two Palestinians in a raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

"The two martyrs, Adham Jabarin and Jawad Bawaqna, were killed by the occupation bullets during the storming of the Jenin camp," official Palestine TV reported.


A special force of the Israeli army stormed the camp and other military reinforcements arrived later in the early hours of Thursday morning, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.


Clashes erupted between the Israeli army and Palestinian gunmen while they were trying to stop the incursion.


Tensions have been running high across the West Bank in recent weeks amid repeated Israeli raids to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids have sparked clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.

