Two Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

On Friday, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians and wounded two others in the northern West Bank.
Official Palestine TV stated: "Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces at the Huwwara checkpoint near Nablus, while two others were wounded."
The two casualties are Ramzi Zubarah and Imad Abu Rashid, pioneering civil defense officers of national, organizational and community action, from the old Askar camp, east of Nablus, according to official Palestine TV.
Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that in the early hours of Friday morning, the Israeli army opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle near the Huwwara military checkpoint, south of Nablus.
The Israeli army said that "a passing car shot a military site near the city of Nablus."
“An Israeli army force that was carrying out proactive activity in the area spotted two suspicious vehicles in the area and shot them,” it added.
Separate areas of the West Bank have witnessed a noticeable escalation and an increase in the pace of Israeli forces' operations since the beginning of 2022.
*Ikram Imane Kouachi in Ankara contributed to this report
