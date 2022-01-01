World
Two Twitter executives to leave firm amid Elon Musk takeover
AA  Friday 10:43, 13 May 2022
General managers of revenue, consumer leaving social media company

Two Twitter executives are leaving the social media firm as business magnate Elon Musk prepares to take over the company in a $44 billion deal.

"I wanted to take a moment to thank all the teams and partners I’ve been lucky enough to work with during the past 5 years. Building and running these businesses is a team sport," Bruce Falck, the general manager of revenue and head of product, wrote on his Twitter account.

"When all is said and done, it's the work that matters," he said, as he thanked all engineers and coworkers in a series of tweets.

Falck also wrote "unemployed" on his Twitter account.

"I’m leaving the company after over 7 years," wrote Kayvon Beykpour on his Twitter account, who is the general manager of consumer responsible for leading design, research, product, engineering and customer service.

Twitter announced on April 25 that it has accepted Musk's offer to be purchased for $44 billion.

Musk has secured last week $7.1 billion in funding from a number of investors to buy the company, which include tech firm Oracle's co-founder Larry Ellison, Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Alsaud, and Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency marketplace by trading volume.

