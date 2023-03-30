UAE president appoints 2nd vice president, names Abu Dhabi crown prince

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued several decrees on Wednesday appointing a second vice president and two deputies for the Abu Dhabi ruler.





According to the state-run news agency WAM, Sheikh Mohamed issued a decree with the approval of the country's Federal Supreme Council to appoint Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the second vice president. He is also serving as deputy prime minister and minister of the presidential court.





Also, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan -- son of UAE's president -- was appointed as the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.





In two separate decrees, President Sheikh Mohamed, in his capacity as Abu Dhabi ruler, appointed Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed as his deputies.





Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed is also serving as UAE's national security advisor.





The new appointments come one year after Sheikh Mohamed became UAE's president, following the passing away of his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.















