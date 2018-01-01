UAE signals jailed UK academic could be freed in 'amicable solution'

The United Arab Emirates signalled on Friday that a British academic it jailed for life on spying charges could be freed after his family appealed for clemency.

Matthew Hedges, 31, was sentenced on Wednesday on charges of spying for the British government, in a move described as deeply disappointing by Prime Minister Theresa May.

"Mr Hedges' family have made a request for clemency and the government is studying that request," the UAE's ambassador to London, Sulaiman Hamid Almazroui, said.

"Matt is innocent," Hedges' wife, Daniela Tejada, told Reuters. "Handing a life sentence to an innocent researcher who held the UAE in high regard speaks volumes about their lack of tolerance and respect for human life.""They must review their sentence and release my husband who has already had more than six months taken away from us," Tejada said.

"We have an extremely close partnership with the UK," he told reporters. "Because of the strength of that relationship we are hopeful that an amicable solution can be reached."

The doctoral student at Durham University has been held since May 5, when he was arrested at Dubai International Airport after a two-week research visit.

"We have asked for clemency - we will wait to see what happens," Hedges' wife Daniela Tejada told Reuters after the ambassador spoke. She denies he is a spy.

His family have cast him as a talented researcher who fell foul of the UAE's security and justice system. The UAE cast him as a British spy who was given a fair trial for grave espionage offences.

"I am deeply shocked and disappointed by the verdict today," Hunt said."I have personally raised the case of Matthew Hedges at the highest levels of the UAE government, including during my visit to Abu Dhabi on 12 November," Hunt said in a statement.Reminding that he spoke of the case with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Hunt said "today's verdict is not what we expect from a friend and trusted partner of the United Kingdom and runs contrary to earlier assurances."Hunt said the UK's consular officials "have been in close contact with Matthew Hedges and his family.""We will continue to do everything possible to support him."Hunt said he has "repeatedly made clear that the handling of this case by the UAE authorities will have repercussions for the relationship between our two countries, which has to be built on trust.""I regret the fact that we have reached this position and I urge the UAE to reconsider," he added.

PARDON

The Gulf state does not dictate verdicts to its courts and there was full and proper legal process in Hedges' case, the ambassador said. There had not been a "five minute show trial" as he said some media had reported.

"This was an extremely serious case. We live in a dangerous neighbourhood and national security must be a top priority," said Almazroui, adding that everyone had the right to request a pardon.

"This was an unusual case: many researchers visit the UAE freely every year without breaking our laws," he said.

Hedges' family said the evidence presented against him consisted of notes from his dissertation research.

Hedges' family said the evidence presented against him consisted of notes from his dissertation research.

"Matt was held in an undisclosed location in solitary confinement for over 5 months, with no charge, no lawyer and very limited consular access," his wife said.

"The judicial system in the UAE and the UK cannot be compared. I was in the courtroom and the hearing lasted less than 5 minutes," she added.

A life sentence for a non-Emirati entails a maximum of 25 years in jail followed by deportation, according to UAE state-run media.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt had warned that the verdict could hurt relations with the UAE.