|
World

Uganda unveils first oil production drilling rig in East Africa

Kingfisher oil drilling rig launched at ceremony attended by President Museveni

11:43 . 25/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File photo

File photo

Uganda on Tuesday officially launched oil drilling activities in the country's western district of Kikuube.


Speaking at the launch of the Kingfisher oil drilling rig, President Yoweri Museveni said this was a historic occasion because oil was discovered by the British colonialists in the area in 1920s.


"I congratulate all those who played their parts to make this possible. Shell Oil Company wanted me to sign with them an oil exploration agreement when I had just come into power 1986 but I refused because I was ignorant about petroleum issues," he claimed.


He said after launching a study based in Uganda, he came up with the idea of inviting companies to explore oil.


He also thanked the Chinese government for supporting Uganda in the oil development. The rig was constructed by the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Uganda.


Energy and Mineral Development Minister Ruth Nankabirwa said: "This is an exciting moment. I thank the president of Uganda and the parliament for the steadfast support of this project."


She said that the oil project will develop a central processing facility with a peak capacity of 40,000 barrels of oil per day.

#Uganda
#oil production
#East Africa
#Yoweri Museveni
2 saat önce
default-profile-img
Uganda unveils first oil production drilling rig in East Africa
US headed off Pakistan-India nuclear war in 2019, claims former US Secretary of State Pompeo
Swedish-Assyrians explain how they stopped Quran burning in their town
NATO chief slams Russian nuclear threats
Lebanon’s prosecutor defies judge’s order on Beirut port blast inquiry
Venezuelans love Turkish president because he is 'benevolent, big-hearted,’ says Nicolas Maduro
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.