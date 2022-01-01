UK ‘deeply concerned’ by reports of beating of protester at Chinese consulate

File photo
The British government on Monday said that reports of a protester being dragged into the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester, northern England, were “deeply concerning.”
"These reports are obviously deeply concerning," a spokesperson for the prime minister said, adding it would be “inappropriate” to comment further while a police probe was underway.
Social media footage of a pro-Hong Kong and democracy rally on Sunday showed a group of around 30-40 protesters.
The footage appeared to show a small group of men from within the consulate leaving the consulate grounds, grabbing a protester, dragging him inside the consulate, and beating him. The protester was eventually rescued by police.
In a statement, Great Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said: “We understand the shock and concern that this incident will have caused not just locally, but for those much further afield who may have connections with our communities here in Greater Manchester.”
“It is clear what began as a peaceful protest unexpectedly escalated and our officers acted professionally in response to a hostile and dynamic situation to help the victim and ensure he didn’t come to any further harm,” Potts continued.
He added that a “full and comprehensive investigation” was underway, assuring the public that “all viable avenues will be explored to bring to justice anyone we believe is culpable for the scenes we saw outside the Chinese Consulate on Sunday.”
The man who was beaten up spoke to the BBC, and was identified only as Bob.
Bob, originally from Hong Kong, told the BBC: “They shouldn’t have done that. We are supposed to have freedom to say whatever we want here [the UK].”
Photos of his bleeding and bruised face also circulated on social media.
- Calls for summoning Chinese envoy
Labour’s Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy called on British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to summon the Chinese ambassador.
“The UK stands for freedom, the rule of law and democracy. The quashing of peaceful protest will never be tolerated on our streets,” Lammy said.
In a Twitter post, Alicia Kearns, the Conservative head of the foreign select committee in parliament, said: “(Home Secretary) Suella Braverman amp; (Foreign Secretary) James Cleverly need to urgently investigate.
“The CCP will not import their beating of protestors and denial of free speech to British streets. Chinese Ambassador should be summoned amp; if any official has beaten protesters, they must be expelled or prosecuted.”
Nathan Law, a prominent Hong Kong politician and activist living in exile in the UK, said on Twitter: “If the consulate staff responsible are not held accountable, Hongkongers would live in fear of being kidnapped and persecuted.
“Foreign and home secretaries must investigate and protect our community and people in the UK.”
A spokesperson for the Chinese consulate told the BBC the protesters had “hung an insulting portrait of the Chinese president at the main entrance.”
“This would be intolerable and unacceptable for any diplomatic and consular missions of any country,” the spokesperson added. “Therefore, we condemn this deplorable act with strong indignation and firm opposition.”
