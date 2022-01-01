World
UK defense secretary says Russia's Putin makes 'fairytale claims'
AA  Monday 15:28, 09 May 2022
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace

Wallace’s remarks come as response to Putin’s claims that his country was under NATO threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin has “made a number of fairytale claims for months and years now,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Monday.

Wallace’s remarks came as a response to Putin’s claims that his country was under NATO threat he made at the Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow earlier in the day.

Wallace accused Russian generals of hijacking their "forebears' proud history," and said they must face war crimes trials.

The defense secretary said at the National Army Museum that there "can be no victory day, only dishonor."

“One of his claims is that he is surrounded [by NATO]. NATO accounts for 6% of his land border. That’s not being surrounded if only 6% of your land border is NATO countries.”

Wallace said: “I think he is believing what he wants to believe – a slight shine of desperation.

“But let me put on the record categorically: NATO, Britain, eastern Europe is not planning to invade Russia and never has done.”

Accusing the Russian regime of “mirroring (the) fascism and tyranny” of Nazi Germany, Wallace said the Russian suffering was used under the Soviets “as it is now, to cover up the inadequacy of those ruling in safety and comfort from behind the Kremlin walls.”

“Fear and sycophancy dictated behaviors then, and today’s Russian armed forces still carry that Soviet imprint – the imprint of amorality and corruption,” he said.

“They are the ones who truly insult the memory of the Immortal Regiment. So let’s call out the absurdity of Russian generals resplendent in their manicured parade uniforms, weighed down by the gold braid and glistening metals.”

He added: “They are utterly complicit in Putin’s hijacking of their forebears’ proud history of defending against the ruthless invasion, of repelling fascism and sacrificing themselves for higher purpose.

“And now they are the ones inflicting needless suffering in the service of lowly gangsterism and for them, and for Putin, there can be no victory day, only dishonor and surely defeat in Ukraine.”

