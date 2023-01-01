|
World
UK’ High Court grants permission to appeal over Rwanda deportation policy
London’s top court grants appeal against its own ruling last month about government’s scheme to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda
10:11 . 17/01/2023 Tuesday
AA
File photo

File photo

The top court in London granted an appeal to a charity which challenged the court’s decision that the government’s plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda while their status is decided are lawful in broad principle.


In December, the government beat back a legal challenge to its irregular migrant policy as the High Court pawed the way for the deportations. In a 139-page ruling, Lord Justice Lewis said the controversial policy, first introduced under then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was "consistent with the refugee convention.” Although judges dismissed the challenges against the policy as a whole, they found that the government had failed to consider individual cases of eight asylum seekers.


Pushing back against criticisms, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she wants to press on with the deportation policy “as soon as possible,” adding that the government stands ready to defend the policy “against any further legal challenge.”


However, the policy has been under fire from many human rights groups and opposition parties. Speaking to Anadolu Agency after the initial ruling, Karen Doyle, the spokesperson of Here to Stay UK, a charity campaigning against Rwanda deportations, accused the British government of “using racism and anti-immigrant policies to prop up failing government.”


For nongovernmental organizations, one fear is that the current government may withdraw from the European Court of Human Rights to avoid further legal challenges to its policy, as domestically UK courts are not expected to call off the policy.


The plan was initially challenged with lawyers on behalf of asylum seekers, arguing that the government had ignored the evidence that the Central African country violates human rights.


The Rwanda plan would see asylum seekers who crossed the English Channel in small boats deported to Rwanda, where their claims would be processed. It was suspended amid a slew of legal challenges.

#UK
#High Court
#Rwanda
#deportation
#asylum seekers
5 hours ago
default-profile-img
UK’ High Court grants permission to appeal over Rwanda deportation policy
$250B trade target with China 'absolutely realistic,' says Russia
UN member states reject Israeli sanctions on Palestine over push for ICJ opinion
Sweden's NATO bid, conscription decision signal possible participation in a new cold war: Expert
France voices concern over Israeli bid to punish Palestinians for moves at UN
‘Make efforts for peace,’ China takes jibe at Japan, India over air drill
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.