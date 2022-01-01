UK premier ‘regrets’ appointing minister who resigned over bullying claims

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that he regretted appointing Sir Gavin Williamson to his Cabinet after the latter resigned last night amid bullying allegations.
Speaking at a session of prime minister’s questions, Sunak said that the "behavior complained of was unacceptable" and that it was "right" that Williamson resigned.
“For the record, I did not know about any of the specific concerns related to his conduct,” Sunak said.
Sir Keir Starmer, who leads the main opposition Labour Party, labeled Williamson a “pathetic bully.”
"But he'd never get away with it if people like the prime minister didn't hand him power. So does he regret his decision to make him a government minister?" Starmer asked Sunak.
The prime minister replied: “I obviously regret appointing someone who has had to resign in these circumstances.”
Last night, Williamson, 46, posted his resignation letter to the prime minister on Twitter, in which he said: “I refute the characterisation of these claims, but I recognise these are becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing for the British people.”
“I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is underway and clear my name of any wrongdoing,” he added.
Local media have reported over recent days claims made by Wendy Morton, the former chief whip, that Williamson sent her abusive text messages.
Morton said she had filed a complaint both to the ruling Conservative Party to which both Williamson and herself belong, as well as parliament’s independent watchdog.
Separately, a former civil servant was reported by local media to have claimed Williamson told them to “slit your throat”, and also made a formal complaint against Williamson.
Williamson is a former chief whip, defense secretary, and education secretary. Until his resignation, he was a Cabinet minister as a minister of state without a portfolio.
