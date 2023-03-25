|
World

UK premier urges de-escalation after growing tensions in West Bank

Sunak, Netanyahu welcome signing of ‘UK-Israel 2030 Roadmap’ which is expected to enhance ties

10:55 . 25/03/2023 Cumartesi
AA
Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu meets with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, United Kingdom on March 24, 2023.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Friday about international concern at growing tensions in the West Bank, according to a statement.


During a meeting with Netanyahu at Downing Street, Sunak expressed solidarity with his counterpart in the face of "terrorist attacks" and said the "UK would always stand with Israel and its ability to defend itself."


"At the same time, the PM outlined international concern at growing tensions in the West Bank and the risk of undermining efforts towards the two state solution," said the statement by the UK Prime Minister's Office.


Sunak encouraged "all efforts to de-escalate," particularly ahead of the upcoming religious holidays, it said.


The British premier highlighted the importance of upholding democratic values that underpin the relationship between the two countries, including the proposed judicial reforms in Israel.


Israel has faced mass protests for weeks after Justice Minister Yariv Levin proposed a judicial reform plan which is seen as the most "radical change" ever in the country's system.


During the talk, Sunak and Netanyahu welcomed the signing of the "UK-Israel 2030 Roadmap" on Tuesday, which is expected to further enhance ties.



