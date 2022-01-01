File photo
The UK on Friday announced new sanctions targeting Russia after Moscow’s announcement of annexation of four Ukrainian regions.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement that Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin was summoned to protest the decision.
“Under new sanctions Russia will lose access to major western services that Russia depends on, including: IT consultancy, architectural services, engineering services, and transactional legal advisory services for certain commercial activity,” the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.
The UK also “bans the export of nearly 700 goods that are crucial to Russia’s industrial and technological capabilities.”
“I have summoned the Russian Ambassador, Andrey Kelin, to protest in the strongest terms against Putin’s announcement of the illegal annexation of sovereign Ukrainian territory,” Cleverly wrote on Twitter.
“The UK utterly condemns Putin’s announcement of the illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory,” he said in a statement.
“We will never recognise the results of these sham referendums or any annexation of Ukrainian territory,” he added.
The Russian regime, Cleverly said, “must be held to account for this abhorrent violation of international law.”
He pledged that the UK will do everything possible to help Ukrainians’ fight for freedom.
Ukraine's separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson held referendums on joining Russia on Sept. 23-27.
Around 98% of voters chose to join Russia, Moscow claimed, but the results were highly disputed and dismissed by Ukraine and its Western allies.
The polls have been widely condemned by the international community, with European nations and the US calling them "sham," and saying they are a violation of international law.
UK summons Russian ambassador to protest 'illegal annexation' of Ukrainian territories
Hundreds gather to protest cost of living in London, UK
Türkiye conducting global relations, not shifting axis: Erdogan
Iraqis mark 3rd anniversary of mass protests against corruption
13 more grain ships left Ukraine under Istanbul deal in past three days: Türkiye
Ukrainian forces encircle nearly 5,000 Russian troops in Lyman, official says