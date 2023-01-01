|
UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to help Ukraine

Missiles 'will be incredibly important in helping Ukraine dominate battlefield,' says British defense secretary

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace

The UK plans to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine to support the country's fight against Russia, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.


"I can say we're also going to send another 600 Brimstone missiles into theatre which will be incredibly important in helping Ukraine dominate the battlefield," Wallace told a joint news conference at the Tapa Army Base in Estonia.


He added that his country is committed to giving Ukraine a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks, as well as at least three batteries of AS-90155 long-range deep-fire artillery and a number of armored vehicles, including the Bulldog.


"We'll plan for this year, and next year, and the years beyond," the secretary said about the European countries' support to Ukraine, and added: "We're here for the long haul."


He underlined that 2023 is about showing Russian President Vladimir Putin that the international community is determined "more than ever" to stand by Ukraine.

