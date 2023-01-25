|
UK welcomes Germany's decision to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine

'Alongside Challenger 2s, they will strengthen Ukraine’s defensive firepower,' says Premier Sunak

15:32 . 25/01/2023 Wednesday
The UK prime minister on Wednesday hailed Germany’s decision to send Leopard 2 battle tanks from Bundeswehr military stocks to Ukraine.


"The right decision by NATO Allies and friends to send main battle tanks to Ukraine. Alongside Challenger 2s, they will strengthen Ukraine’s defensive firepower," Rishi Sunak said on Twitter.


He added that together, they are accelerating efforts to ensure that "Ukraine wins this war" and secures lasting peace in the country.


As well as Ukraine, some European countries, particularly Poland, have pressed Germany to send the battle tanks and allow their export.


Germany will also allow the allies to send their German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, according to officials.

