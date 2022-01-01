Sergiy Kyslytsya
Ukraine accused Iran and Russia on Tuesday of violating UN sanctions over Moscow's receiving shipments of Iranian-made ''kamikaze'' drones after Kyiv was hit by a series of deadly strikes.
Ukraine's ambassador to the UN said Iran has transferred prohibited items to Russia since Jan. 16, 2016 in a letter sent to the UN Security Council and seen by Anadolu Agency.
''Specifically, in late August 2022, Mohajer- and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were transferred from Iran to Russia,'' said Sergiy Kyslytsya. ''Ukraine assesses that this is likely part of Iran's plans to export hundreds of UAVs to Russia.''
He said that both the Mohajer and Shahed drones are manufactured by Qods Aviation, which is subject to an asset freeze under Security Council Resolution 2231.
Transfers of restricted items to or from Iran require advance case-by-case approval by the Security Council, according to the resolution.
Iran has denied claims about Russia using Iranian-made drones in Ukraine as Moscow launched a series of strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks.
According to media reports citing US and European officials, Iran has agreed to supply drones and surface-to-surface missiles to Russia intended for use in the Ukraine war.
Kyslytsya also invited UN experts to visit Ukraine to inspect recovered Iranian-origin UAVs sold to Russia in violation of UN sanctions.
The US, France and the UK requested a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the matter on Wednesday, diplomats said.
Ukraine accuses Iran, Russia of violating UN sanctions over shipments of prohibited drones
Greece begins supplying Ukraine with infantry combat vehicles: FM
Ukrainians protest Russian attacks with suspected Iranian-made kamikaze drones
German supermarket chain to close stores earlier due to energy crunch
UK-China fallout continues over reports of beating of protester at Chinese Consulate
Russia says situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant under control