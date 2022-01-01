Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba
Ukraine’s foreign minister urged a global ban on the Russian RT news channel following a statement from presenter Anton Krasovsky saying that Ukrainian children should have been drowned.
“Governments which still have not banned RT must watch this excerpt. This is what you side with if you allow RT to operate in your countries. Aggressive genocide incitement, which has nothing to do with freedom of speech. Ban RT worldwide,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on his Twitter account.
Kuleba said that Krasovsky should be taken to court over his statements.
Editor-in-Chief of RT Margarita Simonyan said they had terminated the channel's contract with Krasovsky.
“Anton Krasovsky's statement is wild and disgusting… It is hard to believe that Krasovsky sincerely believed that children should be drowned. For now, I'm stopping our collaboration, as neither I nor the rest of the RT team can afford to even think that any of us are capable of sharing such a game,” Simonyan said on her Telegram account.
Krasovsky apologized for his remarks saying he got "carried away."
“Look, I'm really embarrassed that somehow I didn't see that line about children. Well, it happens like this: you sit on air, you get carried away and you can't stop. I apologize to everyone who was stunned by this,” Krasovsky said on his Telegram account.
In a show broadcast last week, Krasovsky said Ukrainian children who viewed Russian forces as occupiers should be "thrown straight into a river with a strong current".
"Just drown those children, drown them," he said.
Ukraine calls on governments to ban Russia’s RT over presenter’s ‘genocide incitement’
MÜSİAD’s young ambassadors contribute to Türkiye’s exports
New committee to promote adding Türkiye’s Nemrut Geopark to UNESCO network
Greece turns spiritual center of Muslim Turks on Rhodes island into music faculty
Pope discusses Ukraine, refugees with French and Greek Cypriot leaders
Türkiye, Hungary reaffirm importance of ensuring cease-fire in Ukraine war