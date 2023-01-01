|
World
Ukraine calls on partner countries to ‘considerably reinforce’ defense contributions
Provision of modern armored vehicles, increasing their capabilities with help of Western tanks one of ‘most pressing’ needs, says official statement
12:38 . 19/01/2023 Thursday
AA
File photo

File photo

Ukraine on Thursday called on its partner countries to “considerably reinforce” their defense contributions to Kyiv in its fight against Russia.

“We appeal to all partner states that have already provided military assistance or are planning to provide it, with a call to considerably reinforce their practical contribution to strengthening Ukraine's ability to defend itself and bring their assistance to a qualitatively new level,” said a joint statement by the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.


The statement said that the improvement of the provision of modern armored vehicles to Ukraine and increasing their fire and maneuverability capabilities with the help of Western tanks is “one of the most pressing and urgent needs.”


In this regard, the statement said it particularly made an appeal to the countries that have Leopard 2 tanks in service, including Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Türkiye.


“We guarantee that we will use these weapons responsibly and exclusively for the purposes of protecting the territorial integrity of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders,” it said.


The statement also said that it appealed to these countries and others with sufficient capabilities to join and contribute to the initiative on the establishment of an international tank coalition in support of Ukraine.


“We urge you to do this for the sake of millions of peaceful citizens of Ukraine, who will remain in mortal danger from Russia … if the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not receive the necessary reinforcements in a timely manner. We urge you to do this for the sake of your own citizens … so that the crimes it (Russia) commits do not come to their land and in their homes,” the statement added.

#Ukraine
#Russia
#defense
