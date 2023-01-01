Ukraine calls on partner countries to ‘considerably reinforce’ defense contributions

Ukraine on Thursday called on its partner countries to “considerably reinforce” their defense contributions to Kyiv in its fight against Russia.

“We appeal to all partner states that have already provided military assistance or are planning to provide it, with a call to considerably reinforce their practical contribution to strengthening Ukraine's ability to defend itself and bring their assistance to a qualitatively new level,” said a joint statement by the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.





The statement said that the improvement of the provision of modern armored vehicles to Ukraine and increasing their fire and maneuverability capabilities with the help of Western tanks is “one of the most pressing and urgent needs.”





In this regard, the statement said it particularly made an appeal to the countries that have Leopard 2 tanks in service, including Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Türkiye.





“We guarantee that we will use these weapons responsibly and exclusively for the purposes of protecting the territorial integrity of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders,” it said.





The statement also said that it appealed to these countries and others with sufficient capabilities to join and contribute to the initiative on the establishment of an international tank coalition in support of Ukraine.



