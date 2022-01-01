Ukraine expects UK's support against ‘sham referenda’
'UK has always been among the leaders in supporting Ukraine,' says Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday spoke over the phone with British Prime Minister Liz Truss and discussed “sham referenda” held in four breakaway regions of Ukraine.
"The UK has always been among the leaders in supporting Ukraine. We expect London’s leadership in reaction to Russian sham referenda as well," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.
Ukraine’s separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson held referendums on joining Russia on Sept. 23-27.
Also, "Defense and financial aid to Ukraine must be enhanced in response," Zelenskyy added.
The polls have been widely condemned by the international community, with European nations and the US calling them “sham” and saying they will not be recognized.
