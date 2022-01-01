World
Ukraine facing ‘child protection crisis of extraordinary proportions’: UN
AA  Saturday 09:23, 07 May 2022
File photo

File photo

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
Russia-Ukraine war has impacted all children’s psychosocial wellbeing, says UNICEF official

Ukraine is facing "a child protection crisis of extraordinary proportions" which may not have been seen before, a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) official said on Friday.

“Hundreds of children have been killed, and many more injured. Nearly 200 attacks have been reported against health care facilities, and schools continue to be impacted by strikes,” Aaron Greenberg, UNICEF’s Regional Child Protection adviser for Europe and Central Asia, said while speaking from the Ukrainian city of Lviv at a biweekly UN press conference hosted by the UN in Geneva.

He said two months of the war that Russia launched in Ukraine has left 7.7 million people internally displaced and driven over 5.5 million people across international borders, including nearly two-thirds of all children in Ukraine.

“The war has impacted all children’s psychosocial wellbeing,” said the UNICEF official as the UN announced that at least 324 children are known to have been killed due to the war.

“Children have been uprooted from their homes, separated from caregivers, and directly exposed to war. Children have been shaken by bomb explosions and the blaring sirens of missile alert systems.”

He said that nearly all children are coping with the absence of their fathers, older male siblings, or uncles as almost all men between the ages of 18 and 60 are mobilized for the war.

“And, most importantly, many children have witnessed or experienced physical and sexual violence,” said Greenberg. “Let me emphasize a particular problem we’re seeing. The workforce in Ukraine – social workers, child psychologists, and other professionals – are equally impacted by this conflict.”

He said UNICEF is anticipating numbers for all forms of violence against children to be in the tens of thousands.

Before Feb. 24, Ukraine’s orphanages, boarding schools, and other institutions for youngsters housed more than 91,000 children, around half with disabilities. According to UNICEF, only around one-third of that number have returned home, including those evacuated from the east and south.

Powered by Froala Editor

#Ukraine
#UNICEF
#Russia
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Ukraine facing ‘child protection crisis of extraordinary proportions’: UN

yeniSafak

Palestinian seriously injured by Israeli fire in West Bank

yeniSafak

Calm takes hold as PKK terrorists leave Iraq’s Sinjar

yeniSafak

Hamas says it is unfazed by Israeli assassination threats

yeniSafak

All eyes turn to inflation figures in global markets

yeniSafak

Tunisia’s Ennahda rejects ‘sham’ dialogue amid political crisis

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.