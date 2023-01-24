|
World

Ukraine has proposed non-aggression pact with Belarus, says Lukashenko

Belarusian leader denies plan to attack Ukraine, blasts Poland, Lithuania for 'completely insane' actions

15:15 . 24/01/2023 Salı
AA
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Ukraine has proposed a non-aggression pact with Belarus, according to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

“On the one hand, they ask us not to fight Ukraine under any circumstances, not to move our forces there. They offer us to sign a non-aggression pact,” Lukashenko told officials in a meeting in Minsk, according to the Belta state news agency.


On the other hand, Ukraine has been training and arming people to fight Belarus, he added.


He denied any plans for an offensive against Ukraine.


“We have enough issues on our perimeter – both in airspace and on the ground,” he stressed.


Lukashenko also took aim at Poland and Lithuania, saying their “completely insane” actions have made it necessary for Belarus “to respond firmly.”

#Ukraine
#Belarus
#Alexander Lukashenko
9 saat önce
default-profile-img
Ukraine has proposed non-aggression pact with Belarus, says Lukashenko
Israel demolishes Palestinian Bedouin village for 212th time
Lebanon plans to question judges, security officials into Beirut port
Russia's Gazprom signs cooperation roadmap with Uzbekistan
Russia pledges to 'react harshly' to Latvia's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties
Bulgaria to hold snap elections as parties fail to form government
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.