File photo
Ukraine on Thursday announced sanctions on a large group of individuals and legal entities, mostly Russian, amid missile and drone strikes in the country.
The decrees were initially published on Wednesday under the title of “The application and amendments to personal special economic and other restrictive measures.”
The sanctions targeted 2,507 individuals and 1,374 legal entities, most of which are Russian citizens and legal entities.
Yekaterina Tikhonova, daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is among those facing sanctions, who include politicians, public figures, military personnel, and Russian legal entities.
The sanctions also target several oligarchs, including former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich.
The Ukrainian move comes amid continuing reports by local authorities of airstrikes in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and other regions in the country.
Besides Kyiv, missile and drone strikes are reported most notably in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, and Sumy regions.
The strikes are said to mainly targeting critical infrastructure, especially energy facilities.
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday that 30% of the country’s power stations have been destroyed since Oct. 10, causing massive blackouts across Ukraine.
Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian legal entities, individuals
Russian, US defense chiefs discuss global security over phone
Zangilan International Airport can handle up to 200 passengers per hour: director
Russia struggles to make up for Europe's gap in natural gas exports
Kyiv, five Ukrainian regions on alert for Russian air raids
France repatriates 40 children, 15 mothers from Syria camps