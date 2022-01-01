Ukraine is 'bankrupt state,' says Russian lawmaker

Russian lawmaker Vyacheslav Volodin
A senior Russian lawmaker on Monday called Ukraine a "bankrupt state."
"Today, Kyiv spends more than half of its own income on debt servicing -- 57.9%. Therefore, it has to take out new loans. Ukraine is a bankrupt state," Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the State Duma, said on Telegram.
Claiming that Ukraine lost its sovereignty in February 2014, referring to pro-EU demonstrators gathered in what became known as the Maidan uprising, or Euromaidan, Volodin said that almost 40% of Ukraine's budget comprises of foreign loans and borrowing.
"Next year, foreign financing will amount to 58% (of Ukraine's budget). Ukraine is not able to independently provide spending obligations to citizens, i.e. salaries and allowances, pensions, and other social issues. The situation is getting worse," Volodin claimed.
He also accused Ukraine's government of trying to cover up its financial situation and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of depriving its people of a future and "driving the country into debt."
The statement comes as the Ukrainian military entered the southern city of Kherson on Friday after Russia's withdrawal from the region in what Zelenskyy and Western leaders have hailed as a major victory for Kyiv.
