World
Ukraine liberates over 400 sq km of Kherson region from Russia
Our successes are quite convincing, we are moving forward, says army spokeswoman
AA  Friday 11:12, 07 October 2022
File photo

File photo

Ukraine has liberated an area of over 400 square kilometers (155 square miles) in the Kherson region, an army spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"Our successes are quite convincing ... More than 400 square kilometers of Kherson region have already been liberated from the occupiers. And we are moving forward," the state-run Ukrinform news agency quoted Ukrainian southern army command spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk as saying in an online briefing.

Kherson is one of the four regions Russia has annexed following "sham" referendums denounced by the international community.

Meanwhile, at least three people killed and 12 others injured in missile attacks by Russian forces, said the ZaporizhzhiaRegional Military Administration.

Besides implementing unprecedented sanctions on Moscow, the West has provided Kyiv with heavy weapons, which have allowed the Ukrainian military to advance and reclaim territories taken by Russian forces.

Russia began its "special military operation" in February to "denazify" and "demilitarize" Ukraine.

#Ukraine
#Russia
#Kherson
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Ukraine liberates over 400 sq km of Kherson region from Russia

yeniSafak

JOCAP completes offshore installation of Absheron EPS modules

yeniSafak

UK warns of possible 3-hour power cuts during winter

yeniSafak

Indian brothers aim to recycle 35 billion cigarette butts into products

yeniSafak

North Korean leader hails Russian president for defeating US threats

yeniSafak

Palestinian Hamas group to visit Syria this month