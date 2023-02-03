Ukraine opens criminal case against head of mercenary group Wagner

The office of Ukraine's prosecutor general announced on Friday that it launched a criminal case against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the private military company Wagner.





Prigozhin is accused of "encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine" and "waging an aggressive war," according to a statement shared by the office on Telegram.





It also said two Wagner fighters located on the EU territory were interrogated, and another fighter in Norway is being checked for the involvement in Wagner's activities.



