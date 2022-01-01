Ukraine plans 20% reduction in energy consumption: Energy Min.
The Ukrainian government intends to cut energy consumption by 20% across the country due to lower output from damaged energy facilities, according to the country's energy minister on Thursday.
Energy minister Herman Halushchenko said Ukraine’s energy facilities had incurred damage due to Russian airstrikes on Oct. 10.
Speaking on a state TV channel, he said that Ukrainian citizens have voluntarily reduced consumption.
"We see a drop in consumption. We see a voluntary decrease. But when it is not enough, we will be forced to have mandatory shutdowns," he said.
