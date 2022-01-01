Ukraine says 225 children killed in Russia's war
Sunday 13:38, 08 May 2022
413 minors injured, says prosecutor general's office
At least 225 children have been killed and 413 others injured in the war with Russia, Ukraine's prosecutor general's office said on Sunday.
Children in the Donetsk, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions have been the most affected in Ukraine, the office said in a statement.
Russia's daily bombings and shelling have damaged 1,635 educational institutions, with 126 of them completely destroyed.
At least 3,309 civilians have been killed and 3,493 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on the country on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.
More than 5.8 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.
