Ukraine says 25,500 Russian troops killed in war
AA Sunday 16:26, 08 May 2022
File Photo
Ömer Karaca and 323 people liked
199 Russian aircraft, 156 helicopters, 1,130 tanks destroyed, according to Ukrainian military
#Ukraine
#russia
#troops
File Photo
The Ukrainian military said on Sunday that 25,500 Russian soldiers have been killed since the war began.
Ukrainian forces have destroyed 199 Russian aircraft, 156 helicopters, 360 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,130 tanks, 2,741 armored vehicles, and 509 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian General Staff’s latest update.
Russia has also lost 179 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,961 vehicles and fuel tanks, 86 anti-aircraft systems, 12 boats, and 92 cruise missiles, it added.
At least 3,309 civilians have been killed and 3,493 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war on the country on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.
More than 5.8 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.
Ukraine says 25,500 Russian troops killed in war
Nearly 1,900 flamingo chicks hatched in Turkey’s Lake Tuz last year
Hundreds rally in Tunisia to support Saied’s measures
UNICEF provides humanitarian aid to thousands of displaced Yemenis
Saudi king admitted to hospital for medical examinations
France's first environmentally friendly mosque: Great Mosque of Massy
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.