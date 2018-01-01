Ukraine says Russia opens fire on its warships

Ukraine army on Sunday accused Russia of opening fire on its warships off Crimea, near Kerch Strait.

The Ukrainian Navy said in a statement that the two crew members were wounded and two Ukrainian vessels were damaged during the incident.

Ukrainian ships were seized by Russia, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian local media claimed that one person was killed on the fire.

Following the incident, Svyatoslav Tsegolko, press secretary of the Ukrainian President, said on Twitter that Petro Poroshenko is convening a military cabinet due to "extraordinary incident."

Earlier in the day, Russia intervened as Ukrainian warships were engaged in relocation from the Port of Odesa to the Port of Mariupol in the Sea of Azov.