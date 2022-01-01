Ukraine says Russian forces left two villages in Kherson region
Russian forces completely withdrawn from Ukrainian villages of Charivne, Chkalove, military says
AA Sunday 09:14, 23 October 2022
File photo
#Ukraine
#Russian forces
#villages
#Kherson
File photo
In southern Ukraine's Kherson region, Russian forces have left two villages and Russian military officers have been evacuated from the city of Beryslav, Ukraine's military said on Saturday.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on Facebook that Russian forces have completely withdrawn from the Ukrainian villages of Charivne and Chkalove.
The statement also said the Ukrainian army continues its fight to retake the control of other settlements in the strategically important southern city of Kherson.
Russian forces attacked various Ukrainian regions with 40 missiles and 16 kamikaze drones, while the Ukrainian air forces destroyed 20 missiles and 11 drones, it added.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukraine's presidential office, said Friday they reclaimed control of 88 settlements in Kherson and 551 in Kharkiv.
Ukraine says Russian forces left two villages in Kherson region
Over 5,300 Palestinians detained by Israel this year: NGO
Russian, French DefMins discuss war in Ukraine
11,000 Congolese refugees fleeing fighting cross into Uganda
Israel’s Netanyahu to consider supplying weapons to Ukraine if elected
Israel confirms new army chief
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.