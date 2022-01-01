Ukraine secures release of 32 more troops from Russian captivity

File photo
Ukraine secured the release of 32 more troops in a prisoner swap deal with Russia, officials said Tuesday.
Among the freed troops are officers, non-commissioned officers and enlisted personnel, said state-run news agency Ukrinform, citing Andrii Yermak, head of the Presidential Office.
In a related development, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories confirmed receiving the bodies of 62 soldiers.
According to Ukrinform, the bodies belonged to the Ukrainian war prisoners who died in an explosion at the Olevnik village in Donetsk, for which Kyiv held Moscow responsible.
On Sept .21, Russia and Ukraine exchanged 200 prisoners of war, including senior Ukrainian commanders, as a result of Türkiye's mediation and diplomatic efforts conducted with the leaders of the two countries.
