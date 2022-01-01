World
Ukraine secures release of 32 more troops from Russian captivity
Bodies of 62 Ukrainian soldiers were also returned
AA  Wednesday 10:24, 12 October 2022
File photo

File photo

Ukraine secured the release of 32 more troops in a prisoner swap deal with Russia, officials said Tuesday.

Among the freed troops are officers, non-commissioned officers and enlisted personnel, said state-run news agency Ukrinform, citing Andrii Yermak, head of the Presidential Office.

In a related development, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories confirmed receiving the bodies of 62 soldiers.

According to Ukrinform, the bodies belonged to the Ukrainian war prisoners who died in an explosion at the Olevnik village in Donetsk, for which Kyiv held Moscow responsible.

On Sept .21, Russia and Ukraine exchanged 200 prisoners of war, including senior Ukrainian commanders, as a result of Türkiye's mediation and diplomatic efforts conducted with the leaders of the two countries.

#Ukraine
#troops
#Russia
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Ukraine secures release of 32 more troops from Russian captivity

yeniSafak

EU, US to 'team up' for value-based int'l investment to counter China

yeniSafak

Athens rocked by news US Senate dropped conditions on selling F-16s to Türkiye

yeniSafak

EU energy ministers to discuss 'gas price cap'

yeniSafak

US producer inflation rises 8.5% annually in September, slowing from 8.7% gain in August

yeniSafak

Türkiye continues to support Kazakhstan's territorial integrity: Erdogan