Ukraine war, energy crisis 'not a reason to slow down on climate change,' says UK PM

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
The war in Ukraine and energy price crisis are “not a reason to go slow on climate change,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday.
In one of his highest-profile speeches since becoming the country’s new premier, Sunak said in his address to the UN climate change summit COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt that the UK is delivering on its commitments made last year.
“The United Kingdom is delivering on our commitment of £11.6 billion ($13.3 billion). And as part of this, we will now triple our funding on adaptation to £1.5 billion by 2025,” Sunak said.
“But let me tell you why,” he explained. “First, I profoundly believe it is the right thing to do. But it is also economically right to.
“Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security. Putin's abhorrent war in Ukraine and rising energy prices across the world are not a reason to go slow on climate change.”
“They are a reason to act faster,” Sunak said, adding that they are also an opportunity to diversify UK energy supplies by investing in renewables.
"We can bequeath our children a greener planet and a more prosperous future," he added.
"As we come together once again in common cause today, there really is room for hope, together let us fulfill it."
Sunak previously said he would not attend COP27 but later changed his mind to be among the other world leaders at the conference, whose last edition was held in Scotland.
Taking place on Nov. 6-18, the summit began on Sunday with a speech by COP26 President Alok Sharma to mark the formal handover to Egypt.
A total of 110 leaders and heads of states are expected to participate in COP27, in addition to thousands of civil society representatives.
