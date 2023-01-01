|
World
Ukraine war should not escalate into Russia-NATO war, German Chancellor says
Olaf Scholz urges caution amid growing demands for Germany to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine
11:13 . 19/01/2023 Thursday
AA
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged additional military support to Ukraine on Wednesday but remained reluctant about delivering Leopard battle tanks.


“We delivered a lot of weapons which are very important,” he told an international audience at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and stressed military support to Ukraine will continue “as long as necessary”.


Asked if his government would send the German-made Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, Scholz gave a cautious reply.


“The Ukrainians can rely on our support for the courageous fight, but it is also clear that we will avoid that this is becoming a war between Russia and NATO,” he said.


Scholz again underlined that Germany will not act unilaterally and will coordinate closely with the US and other partners on military support to Ukraine.


Despite repeated calls by Western partners, the German government has been hesitant to deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.

#Ukraine
#war
#Russia
#Germany
#Olaf Scholz
#NATO
#World Economic Forum (WEF)
#Leopard tanks
8 hours ago
default-profile-img
Ukraine war should not escalate into Russia-NATO war, German Chancellor says
Pakistan urges Iran not to let ‘terrorists use its soil for attacks'
India says needs 'conducive atmosphere' for talks with Pakistan
Azerbaijan remembers victims of 1990 Black January massacre
Israeli premier, US national security adviser discuss Palestinian, Iranian files
Over 5,000 irregular migrants deported from Türkiye this year
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.