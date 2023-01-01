Ukraine war should not escalate into Russia-NATO war, German Chancellor says

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged additional military support to Ukraine on Wednesday but remained reluctant about delivering Leopard battle tanks.





“We delivered a lot of weapons which are very important,” he told an international audience at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and stressed military support to Ukraine will continue “as long as necessary”.





Asked if his government would send the German-made Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, Scholz gave a cautious reply.





“The Ukrainians can rely on our support for the courageous fight, but it is also clear that we will avoid that this is becoming a war between Russia and NATO,” he said.





Scholz again underlined that Germany will not act unilaterally and will coordinate closely with the US and other partners on military support to Ukraine.



