|
World

Ukraine wary of new Russian offensive, preparing 'powerful rebuff'

Ukrainian leadership 'understands all threats, challenges,' says head of National Security and Defense Council

16:57 . 31/01/2023 Salı
AA
File photo

File photo

Ukraine is gearing up to repel a possible new Russian offensive, the head of the country’s National Security and Defense Council (RNBO) said on Tuesday.


“The military-political leadership of Ukraine understands all the threats and challenges, and we are preparing to give a powerful rebuff to a possible offensive by the Russian Federation,” Oleksiy Danilov was quoted as saying in an RNBO statement.


He said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been holding talks with foreign officials for military aid on a daily basis.


“This is a challenge for us, but we will withstand it … Feb. 24 of last year was much more difficult. We were one on one with the aggressor country. No one believed in our ability to withstand the blow. Now the situation is completely different,” he said.


Regarding mobilization in Ukraine, Danilov said the process has been progressing “in a calm and measured manner.”


He also warned of increased Russian propaganda aimed at discrediting the Ukrainian leadership and military.


“Our intelligence warns that the level of informational and psychological operations … will grow exponentially. We need to be very careful … This is a challenge for the whole world, not just Ukraine,” he added.​​​​​​​

#Ukraine
#Russian offensive
#National Security
#Defense Council
#Oleksiy Danilov
8 saat önce
default-profile-img
Ukraine wary of new Russian offensive, preparing 'powerful rebuff'
Lithuanian president says West should stop drawing ‘red lines,’ urges more military support for Ukraine
Air raid alerts heard across Ukraine, including capital Kyiv
Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro applied for US visa, say reports
US’ Blinken meets Palestinian president in Ramallah
Türkiye launches water efficiency campaign to tackle water shortage crisis
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.