Ukraine wary of new Russian offensive, preparing 'powerful rebuff'

Ukraine is gearing up to repel a possible new Russian offensive, the head of the country’s National Security and Defense Council (RNBO) said on Tuesday.





“The military-political leadership of Ukraine understands all the threats and challenges, and we are preparing to give a powerful rebuff to a possible offensive by the Russian Federation,” Oleksiy Danilov was quoted as saying in an RNBO statement.





He said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been holding talks with foreign officials for military aid on a daily basis.





“This is a challenge for us, but we will withstand it … Feb. 24 of last year was much more difficult. We were one on one with the aggressor country. No one believed in our ability to withstand the blow. Now the situation is completely different,” he said.





Regarding mobilization in Ukraine, Danilov said the process has been progressing “in a calm and measured manner.”





He also warned of increased Russian propaganda aimed at discrediting the Ukrainian leadership and military.



